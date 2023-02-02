Sofinnova Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 2,894.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,295 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Insmed by 261.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 161,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 116,937 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 9.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 361,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 31,915 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth approximately $442,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 6.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,797,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,895,000 after buying an additional 242,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 4.9% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,118,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,061,000 after buying an additional 51,912 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insmed Stock Performance

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 11,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $222,874.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 11,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $222,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $875,661 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Insmed stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.98. 97,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,876. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

