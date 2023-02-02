Sofinnova Investments Inc. Takes Position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 797,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned 1.94% of Fulcrum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20,315.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 193,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 192,792 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,618,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46,663 shares during the period.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FULC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,319. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $24.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,000.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,923,076 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,988.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,609,704 shares in the company, valued at $150,926,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,923,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,609,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,926,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,372,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,695,655. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FULC. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.