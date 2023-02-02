Sourceless (STR) Price Hits $0.0063

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $132.31 million and approximately $482.25 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00047556 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029471 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00019308 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004221 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00219866 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00630118 USD and is up 3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $488.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.