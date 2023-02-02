Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander raised Southern Copper from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southern Copper from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $78.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.12. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $79.32.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 120.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.