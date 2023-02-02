Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07), reports. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.62. 9,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,363. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $457.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

