Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07), reports. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%.
Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %
Southern Missouri Bancorp stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.62. 9,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,363. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $457.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48.
Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.