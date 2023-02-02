SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Chairman Sells $1,925,000.00 in Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SSB traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.82. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $72.25 and a 1-year high of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.98.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.35%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SouthState in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SouthState in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SouthState by 244.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SouthState during the first quarter worth $54,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SSB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

