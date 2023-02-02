Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Morgan Stanley

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the airline’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.71.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.4 %

LUV stock opened at $35.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 84.8% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,558 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

