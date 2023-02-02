SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Trading Up 0%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.83 and last traded at $21.75. Approximately 413,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 634,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,280,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 283.1% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 249,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 184,611 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 114,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 3,003.3% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 94,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 91,600 shares during the period.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

