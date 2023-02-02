SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Reduced by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.3 %

GLD stock opened at $181.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

