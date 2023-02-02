SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.92

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.92 and last traded at $42.88, with a volume of 2076190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

