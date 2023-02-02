SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 515.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 120,915 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,980,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

KIE opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.85. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $43.67.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.