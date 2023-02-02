Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Standard Motor Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Standard Motor Products Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SMP stock opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $879.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Standard Motor Products

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $237,508.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 650,542 shares in the company, valued at $25,559,795.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $237,508.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 650,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,559,795.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 627.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 197,346 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 208.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 77,847 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 57.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,773,000 after acquiring an additional 37,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,153,000 after purchasing an additional 37,157 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

About Standard Motor Products

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Recommended Stories

