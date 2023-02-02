Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Standard Motor Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Standard Motor Products Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of SMP stock opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $879.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.56.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Standard Motor Products
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 627.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 197,346 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 208.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 77,847 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 57.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,773,000 after acquiring an additional 37,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,153,000 after purchasing an additional 37,157 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.
About Standard Motor Products
Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Standard Motor Products (SMP)
- T-Mobile Delivers Where it Matters Most to Investors
- Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon
- Costco Continues to be the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Peloton May Reward Traders, Requires Long-Term Discipline
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.