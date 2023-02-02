Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Starbucks updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.40 EPS.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.15. 9,474,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,529,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.11.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.70.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

