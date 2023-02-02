State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,582 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $177,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after buying an additional 16,552,773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,335,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,238,000 after buying an additional 342,324 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,997,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,548,000 after buying an additional 373,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 22.8% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,767,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,423,000 after buying an additional 1,630,459 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,193,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $178.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.91. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

