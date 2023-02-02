State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Waste Management worth $77,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Waste Management by 31.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,420 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3,120.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,197,000 after purchasing an additional 581,797 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 18.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 67.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 966,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,772,000 after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $170.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.55.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

Waste Management Trading Down 2.7 %

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management stock traded down $4.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.24. 447,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,632. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.41.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also

