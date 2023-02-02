State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $96.66 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,556 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cigna were worth $96,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Cigna by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,239,000 after acquiring an additional 150,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after acquiring an additional 385,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cigna by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 940,709 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $248,057,000 after acquiring an additional 69,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cigna Stock Down 3.1 %

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI stock traded down $9.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $303.53. 102,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,653. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.42 and its 200 day moving average is $302.83. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $213.16 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $92.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.