State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,802 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Intuitive Surgical worth $74,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after purchasing an additional 816,066 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,987,000 after purchasing an additional 621,063 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $121,152,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,890,000 after acquiring an additional 518,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,461 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.53.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.8 %

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $6.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $258.16. The company had a trading volume of 222,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,702. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.97. The firm has a market cap of $91.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

