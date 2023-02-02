State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 44,864 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,864 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Morgan Stanley worth $115,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 118.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 69.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,143 shares of company stock valued at $30,730,910 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.28.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.85. 516,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,139,680. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

