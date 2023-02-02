Steem (STEEM) Hits Market Cap of $84.77 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $84.77 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,598.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000389 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.00421207 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014239 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.98 or 0.00737261 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00095340 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.83 or 0.00579819 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001082 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004242 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00181210 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 425,993,276 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.