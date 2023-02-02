Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.32. The company had a trading volume of 328,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,361. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.23.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $556.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 54.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.
