Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.32. The company had a trading volume of 328,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,361. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.23.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $556.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $284,200.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 684,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,857,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock worth $401,876 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 54.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

