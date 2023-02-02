Stock Buyback Plan Declared by United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Board of Directors

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NYSE UPS traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,995,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,657. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $232.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.95. The company has a market cap of $165.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.28.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

