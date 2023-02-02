StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

CARV stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CARV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Carver Bancorp by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carver Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.