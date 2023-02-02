StockNews.com Lowers Noah (NYSE:NOAH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NOAH. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.17.

NYSE NOAH opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. Noah has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $96.22 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Noah will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Noah by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Noah by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Noah by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Noah by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

