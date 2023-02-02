StockNews.com Lowers Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $15.35.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $155.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. Research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Bancshares

In other news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $61,946.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $367,249.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 2,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,237.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $61,946.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,249.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,249 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 119.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,677,000 after buying an additional 1,602,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,374,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $194,195,000 after buying an additional 368,801 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $4,931,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,649,000 after buying an additional 328,495 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.