Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 38,608 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 370.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,608 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,841. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.50. 9,269,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,340,040. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.