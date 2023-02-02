Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Down 1.3 %

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,702,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,142,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $113.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $84.82 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 102.98%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

