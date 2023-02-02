Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 46,954 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,954 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF accounts for 0.9% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.70% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 10,047.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,899,000 after buying an additional 1,624,398 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,581,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,199,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,352,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,066,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 520,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,208. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $25.35.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

