Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 6,123 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. SouthState Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,041,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,363,918. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.96. The firm has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

