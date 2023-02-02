Streakk (STKK) Price Tops $242.76 on Exchanges

Streakk (STKK) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Streakk has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $2.43 billion and approximately $76,950.84 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streakk token can currently be bought for approximately $242.76 or 0.01029135 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streakk Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, "Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation."

