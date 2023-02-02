Stuart Walter Peltz Sells 2,320 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $105,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,476.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stuart Walter Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 284 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $13,475.80.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,189 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $52,744.04.

On Monday, January 9th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,786 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $74,404.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.36. 440,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,746. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTCT. StockNews.com raised PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

