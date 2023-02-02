Susquehanna Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $88.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.77.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 12.6 %

AMD stock opened at $84.64 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $136.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.62.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

