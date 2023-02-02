SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Trading Up 10.1%

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) shares were up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $345.58 and last traded at $344.93. Approximately 897,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,045,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.52.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,505,000 after acquiring an additional 638,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,456,000 after purchasing an additional 261,078 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,592,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,876,000 after purchasing an additional 212,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 174,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,621,000 after purchasing an additional 171,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.