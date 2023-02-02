Sweat Economy Price Up 25.2% Over Last Week (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $63.18 million and $9,132.08 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,162,809,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,837,532,241 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

