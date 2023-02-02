Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SYF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF traded up $2.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,697,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,896,720. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.