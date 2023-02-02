Syncona (LON:SYNC) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 181 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 180.40 ($2.23). Approximately 1,326,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 546,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 177.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 183.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 546.67.

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

