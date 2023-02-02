Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $35.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SNDX stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,448.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70.

Insider Transactions at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $195,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $6,627.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $641,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $195,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $6,627.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

