Syscoin Market Capitalization Hits $127.22 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Syscoin has a total market cap of $127.22 million and $3.64 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,557.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.03 or 0.00585947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00182192 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00050595 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 753,148,978 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

