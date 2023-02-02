T-mac DAO (TMG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.53 Billion

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One T-mac DAO token can currently be bought for $1.53 or 0.00006457 BTC on major exchanges. T-mac DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.53 billion and approximately $102,213.86 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded 350.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.76 or 0.00407396 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,792.82 or 0.28599300 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.12 or 0.00526783 BTC.

T-mac DAO’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official website is t-mac.homes/home.

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 1.32800908 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $70,723.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire T-mac DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase T-mac DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

