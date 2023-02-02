Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.72-$3.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.84 billion-$27.84 billion.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.7 %

TAK stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,042,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,393. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

