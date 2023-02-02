Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Lowered to Neutral at Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Compass Point currently has $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

SKT stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.16. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,349,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,318,877. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 44.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 849.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

