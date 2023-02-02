Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TSHA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $75.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 157,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.9% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

