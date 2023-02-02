TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$71.00 at TD Securities

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.29.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up C$1.17 on Thursday, hitting C$55.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,069,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17. TC Energy has a one year low of C$52.12 and a one year high of C$74.44. The stock has a market cap of C$55.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.55.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,085 shares in the company, valued at C$326,703.65. In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$25,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,781.01. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,085 shares in the company, valued at C$326,703.65.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

