TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,448,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 987% from the previous session’s volume of 317,204 shares.The stock last traded at $10.10 and had previously closed at $10.09.

TCV Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCV Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCVA. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TCV Acquisition by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,216,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,027,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCV Acquisition by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,520,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,577,000 after buying an additional 142,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCV Acquisition

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

