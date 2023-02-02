TD Securities Raises Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $32.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.79% from the company’s current price.

EPD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $25.85. 2,773,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107,623. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.30. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.