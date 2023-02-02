Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Trading 21.6% Higher

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Rating) shot up 21.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 53,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 41,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

