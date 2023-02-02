Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.60

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and traded as high as $10.49. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 1,300 shares changing hands.

Telenor ASA Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12.

About Telenor ASA

(Get Rating)

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.