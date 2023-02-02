TerraClassicUSD Price Tops $0.0250 (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $245.41 million and $29.62 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00091549 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00060806 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010451 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001095 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00024786 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000725 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004352 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000236 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,802,861,488 coins and its circulating supply is 9,801,448,187 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
