Tether Gold (XAUT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $92.73 Million

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $92.73 million and $1.42 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold token can currently be purchased for about $1,913.98 or 0.08110622 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.00409814 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,776.67 or 0.28765929 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.16 or 0.00531285 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold’s launch date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

