Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.35.

TXN opened at $182.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.28. The company has a market cap of $165.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Articles

