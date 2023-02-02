Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 120 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,855 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 9,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $263.77. 1,358,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,914. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.64.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.85.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

